Donut Palace ribbon-cutting

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

Owners Tam Nguyen and wife Tammy Nguyen of Donut Palace, 905 U.S. 90 East in Bayou Vista, had their official ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Pictured from left are St. Mary Parish Councilmen Patrick Hebert and Kevin Voisin; Christal Carter of the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau; Tammy Nguyen, owner; Skyler Nguyen, daughter of owners, held by Lucille Nguyen; Tam Nguyen, owner; Jarrod Longman, St. Mary Parish assessor; Donna Meyer, president of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce; and Mata Tellman, member of he St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce. Back row: Hanh Nguyen, father of Tam Nguyen; Glen Elliot of Preferred Realty; and Brooke Mai.