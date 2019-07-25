Coaching coaches in CPR

Submitted Photo

Drew Eschete, Terrebonne General Medical Center athletic trainer, oversees a coach as he demonstrates CPR. The TGMC Community Sports Institute provided free CPR and AED training over two days to the Terrebonne Parish School District coaches and band, cheer and dance instructors in preparation for the upcoming school year. The TGMC Community Sports Institute provides athletic trainers at all area schools offering education, prevention and care to keep the community safe. Soccer coaches from the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association will be trained Saturday.