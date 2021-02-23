Acadian keeps rolling in the cold

The severe winter storm that recently gripped Acadian Ambulance operational areas in Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee presented unique challenges of its own, the company siad.

Road closures, power outages, fuel shortages, water supply issues and dangerously low temperatures hampered operations for all first responders, including Acadian Ambulance.

“During the winter storm," said Acadian Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag, "sub-freezing temperatures and snow and ice accumulation caused delays in transporting our non-critical, non-emergency patients. Our dispatch team worked very closely with our facilities and hospitals to coordinate non-critical transports when road conditions allowed for safe travel.

"In more critical cases, we worked with local fire and police departments to help us safely access patients.

"During the storm, several of Acadian’s stations were without water or electricity and they had some ambulances out of service due to medics not being able to get to work or empty ambulances being stranded in snow or ice. Acadian has spare ambulances in each of its operating regions for such contingencies to ensure their communities remain properly covered."

Since 1971, Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They are employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.