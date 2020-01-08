Article Image Alt Text

30 years of service at M C Bank

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:40pm

M C Bank recently recognized Terri S. DiMatteo for her 30 years of service. DiMatteo joined M C Bank in 1990 and is now in the new accounts department as a customer service representative. Pictured from left are M C Bank’s Executive Vice President/COO Travis Richard; DiMatteo; CEO Larry Callais and President Jeremy Callais. M C Bank’s board, officers and employees thanked Di Matteo not only for her 30 years of service but also for the professionalism she brings to the financial industry.

