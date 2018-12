A tornado watch is in effect for St. Mary Parish until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

A line of thunderstorms was just west of Iberia Parish at 12:30 p.m. Thursday was moving east.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development, and residents of the affected area should keep an eye on the weather.

Heavy rain is also possible with the approach of the storms.