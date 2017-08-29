St. Mary Parish schools will remain closed on Wednesday

St. Mary Parish Superintendent Leonard Armato said the St. Mary Parish public schools will remain closed Wednesday following the assessment and recommendations given by Homeland Security during a meeting Tuesday morning.

Central Catholic High School officials said that the school will remain closed as well following the lead of the school board and Homeland Security. Holy Cross Elementary officials previously said Monday that they follow the decisions of the school board but a school closure for Wednesday has not been confirmed.

St. Martin Parish Public Schools and offices will also remain closed on Wednesday. School system officials will continue to monitor the weather and counsel with the Office of Emergency Preparedness and update the public via JCall, social media, and through our local television stations, St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Lottie Beebe said in an email.