UPDATED: Three dead from COVID-19 in St. Martin; sixth case in St. Mary

Three people have died from COVID-19-related illness in St. Martin Parish, which had been the parish that had been affected least in this area. A sixth positive test was reported in St. Mary.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars announced the deaths at a press conference Friday, according to published accounts.

Cedars reported 11 positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday. On Thursday, the noon update by the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported only two St. Martin cases.

Five cases each were reported in St. Mary and Assumption on Thursday.

The noon Friday update by the OPH says Louisiana has counted 2,746 positive tests for COVID-19, up more than 400 from Thursday.

The death toll is now at 119. The OPH reported 83 deaths Thursday, so 36 deaths were recorded in a single day.

The update said 773 Louisiana people are hospitalized. Cases have been reported in 54 parishes after more than 22,000 tests.

The update reported 10 cases in St. Martin, one less than the media accounts quoting Cedars.

Assumption now has eight COVID-19 cases, up three from Thursday.

Terrebonne now has 23 cases, and Lafourche has 30. Forty-four cases have been reported in Lafayette and four in Iberia.