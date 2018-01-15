St. Mary schools will be closed Tuesday

St. Mary Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday because of the threat of inclement weather, the school system said Monday.

According to the National Weather Service: A strong cold front will advance across the area early Tuesday. A chance for rain will accompany this system possibly changing to a

brief wintry mix as the day progresses. Sharply colder temperatures will follow through Thursday morning. With the much colder temperatures

expected and strong northerly winds, a wind chill advisory will be possible for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.