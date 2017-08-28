St. Mary public schools, Central Catholic, Holy Cross will close Tuesday

A statement from the St. Mary Parish School Board central office:

Under the advisement of Homeland Security, weather conditions necessitate that ALL St. Mary Parish Schools and offices close on Tuesday, August 29th. The superintendent asks that personnel monitor conditions and stay informed via email and local news for any further updates as they become necessary beyond Tuesday.

All schools and offices well retain normal hours of operation for the remainder of [Monday]. Buses will run as scheduled.

Sincerely,

Teresa T. Bagwell, Ed.D.

Assistant Superintendent

St. Mary Parish Schools

Also, Central Catholic High in Morgan City will close Tuesday, according to Principal Vic Bonnaffee. Holy Cross Elementary will also be closed.

And St. Martin Parish, which closed its public schools Monday, will have no public school classes Tuesday.