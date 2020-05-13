St. Mary public schools announce graduation dates

Staff Report

Graduation ceremonies for public high schools across St. Mary Parish have been scheduled in accordance with newly re-leased COVID-19 guidelines announced this week, the School Board Central Office announced Wednesday.

All graduation ceremonies will be held outside at the school’s football stadium and will include appropriate social distancing measures with limitations on the number and placement of attendees, the district said.

Ceremony dates were communicated to members of the senior class and parents yesterday in an effort to avoid any scheduling conflicts and offer ample notification for travel considerations.

High school graduation ceremonies for St. Mary Parish Schools:

Friday, May 22

Centerville High School at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

Berwick High School at 7: p.m.

West St. Mary High School 7 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Franklin High School at 6:30 p.m.

Morgan City High School at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Patterson High School at 10 a.m.

The traditional program for graduation ceremonies will be adjusted as well in order to limit physical contact and maintain adherence to publicized health and safety guidelines.

Parents of high school seniors are encouraged to contact their child’s school with any specific questions regarding graduation ceremonies.

Central Catholic High’s graduation is scheduled for June 26.