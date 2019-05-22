Officials: Barge might be placed in Bayou Chene

Officials said Wednesday evening that a barge might be placed in Bayou Chene in Amelia as it appears the thresholds to operate the Morganza Floodway will be met, sending more water to the Morgan City area. The Atchafalaya River is at about 8.3 feet, but a projected crest with the potential operation of Morganza hasn't yet been released.

Lower St. Martin Parish has already been especially hard hit by backwater flooding of streets and some homes because of high water on the Atchafalaya River.

State Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, posted on her Facebook page Wednesday evening that received word that a barge will be placed in Bayou Chene as soon as possible, and Morganza will be opened in 12-15 days. However, she said the plans were tentative because she had yet to discuss the matter with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness or the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

St. Mary Levee District Executive Director Tim Matte said officials received information about 5 p.m. Wednesday that there's probably going to be a need to operate Morganza. Therefore, that operation will change the projected water levels in the Morgan City area.

GOHSEP was organizing a call to discuss potentially closing Bayou Chene with an emergency structure, Matte said. Matte expected officials to formulate a plan of action Thursday.