First presumptive COVID-19 case appears in La.

The Governor's Office confirmed Monday that Louisiana has its first presumptive case of COVID-19, widely known as the coronavirus.

The patient who tested positive for the disease is a Jefferson Parish resident who is hospitalized in Orleans Parish.

The presumptive finding means the patient tested positive for the virus locally. Confirmed cases are those which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tested.

“While today is the first time that we can confirm that we have a presumptive positive coronavirus case, Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks," Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference. "The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient.”

Louisiana will send the presumptive positive test to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. Because of the reliability of the test, Louisiana will move forward as if the test is an actual positive and take actions to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread, the

The Office of Public Health’s epidemiology team will begin an investigation of people who have come in close contact with the patient, including health care workers, to determine the risk of spread.

OPH will administer additional COVID-19 tests to determine if more people have been infected. Some people at risk may be quarantined for 14 days, even if their initial test is not positive.

The governor said last week that 40 Louisiana who had returned from areas known to have high rates of coronavirus infection had self-quarantined in their homes for the 14 days required to see if they'll show symptoms.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the CDC reported 423 total U.S. cases in 34 states plus the District of Columbia. Fourteen people have died.