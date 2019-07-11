10 a.m. update: System becomes Tropical Storm Barry

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Barry Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

1000 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

...DISTURBANCE BECOMES TROPICAL STORM BARRY...

...DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WIND CONDITIONS EXPECTED

ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.8N 88.7W

ABOUT 95 MI...150 KM SSE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 200 MI...320 KM SE OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast

from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City.

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast from

the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the Mississippi coast

east of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama

border...and for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including

metropolitan New Orleans.

A Storm Surge Watch is now in effect for the Mississippi coast from

the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama

border

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the

coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches and warnings may be required for portions of the

northern Gulf coast later today or tonight. Interests elsewhere

along the Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida

Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was

located near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 88.7 West. Barry is

moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is

expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is

expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on

Friday. On the forecast track the center of Barry will be near the

central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph

(65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected

during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late

Friday or early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)

mainly to the southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT32 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach...3 to 6 ft

Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border...2 to 4 ft

Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River...2 to 4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...1 to 3 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through

early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches

across portions of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical

Storm Warning area by Friday. Hurricane conditions are possible

within the Hurricane Watch area by Friday night, with tropical storm

conditions possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area by Friday

night or Saturday.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible tonight and Friday across

southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

The low pressure area over the northern Gulf of Mexico has become

better organized during the past several hours, with a large

convective band in the southern semicircle. The circulation

center has also become better defined, although it is still

elongated and multiple cloud swirls are seen rotating around the

mean center. In addition, Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane

Hunter aircraft report flight-level and SFMR winds high enough for

an initial intensity of 35 kt. Based on these developments, the

system is upgraded to Tropical Storm Barry.

The initial motion is a rather uncertain 270/4. Barry is being

steered by a weak low- to mid-level ridge to the north, and a

weakness in the ridge is forecast to develop during the next

24-48 h. This should allow the cyclone to turn northwestward and

eventually northward. However, there is a large spread in the track

guidance. The HWRF and HMON forecast Barry to move almost due

north from its current position with a landfall in Mississippi,

while the UKMET takes the cyclone to the upper Texas coast. The

GFS, ECMWF, and Canadian models lie between these extremes.

Overall, there has been a slight eastward shift of the guidance

envelope, so the new forecast track is also adjusted slightly to

the east. It should be noted, though, that the new track is west

of the consensus models.

Barry is being affected by northerly shear, and water vapor imagery

indicates mid- to upper-level dry air moving into the cyclone from

the northeast. Some moderate shear is now expected to persist until

the cyclone makes landfall. Despite this less than ideal

environment, the guidance forecasts slow but steady intensification,

so the NHC forecast follows this trend. The new intensity forecast

is similar to the previous one in calling for Barry to become a

hurricane just before landfall in Louisiana, and it lies between the

HCCA and ICON consensus models.

Key Messages:

1. Barry is expected to bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind

hazards to the central Gulf Coast during the next several days.

2. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation

along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana where a Storm

Surge Warning has been issued. The highest storm surge inundation is

expected between the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River and Shell Beach.

Residents in these areas should listen to any advice given by local

officials.

3. A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

much of the Louisiana coast and additional watches and warnings

could be required later today. Residents in these areas should

ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

4. The slow movement of this system will result in a long duration

heavy rainfall threat along the central Gulf Coast and inland

through the lower Mississippi Valley through the weekend and

potentially into early next week. Flash flooding and river flooding

will become increasingly likely, some of which may be significant,

especially along and east of the track of the system.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 11/1500Z 27.8N 88.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 12/0000Z 27.8N 89.3W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 12/1200Z 28.1N 90.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 13/0000Z 28.6N 90.8W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 13/1200Z 29.4N 91.4W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 14/1200Z 32.0N 91.8W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

96H 15/1200Z 34.5N 91.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

120H 16/1200Z 37.0N 89.5W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW