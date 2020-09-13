UPDATED 1 P.M. Hurricane warning from Morgan City east

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Sally Intermediate Advisory Number 8A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

200 PM EDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...SALLY CONTINUES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE EASTERN GULF OF

MEXICO...

...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS, AND HEAVY

RAINFALL EXPECTED ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST

STARTING ON MONDAY...

SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.7N 85.5W

ABOUT 140 MI...230 KM SSW OF APALACHICOLA FLORIDA

ABOUT 240 MI...385 KM ESE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...998 MB...29.48 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* East of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within 12 to 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was

located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 85.5 West. Sally is

moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a

west-northwestward or northwestward motion is expected through

Monday. A decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the north-

northwest is forecast on Monday night, and slow north-northwestward

motion is expected Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of

Sally will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, move over the

north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the

north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area late

Monday and Monday night. Sally is expected to move farther inland

over southeastern Louisiana or southern Mississippi on Tuesday and

Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally

is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday, with some additional

strengthening possible before landfall Monday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)

primarily to the east of the center.

The latest minimum central pressure estimated from data from a NOAA

reconnaissance aircraft is 998 mb (29.48 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Sally can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC,

and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake

Borgne...7-11 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-7 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL Border...4-7 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...4-6 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border including Mobile Bay...2-4 ft

AL/FL Border to Chassahowitzka, FL including Pensacola Bay,

Choctawhatchee Bay, and Saint Andrew Bay...1-3 ft

Burns Point, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...1-3 ft

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm

Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation

values may be higher than those shown above.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

damaging waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area

starting late Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within

the watch area and expected within the warning area beginning

Monday.

RAINFALL: Sally is expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to

3 inches across southwestern Florida with isolated amounts of 6

inches along that coast through Monday. This rainfall may produce

flash and urban flooding and prolong high flows and ongoing minor

flooding on rivers across west-central Florida.

Sally is expected to be a slow moving system resulting in

significant flash flooding for the central Gulf Coast through the

middle of the week. Sally is expected to produce rainfall of 6 to 12

inches with isolated amounts of 20 inches over portions of the

central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far

southeast Louisiana from Monday through the middle of the week.

Sally is forecast to turn inland Wednesday and track into the

Southeast with rainfall of 4 to 8 inches possible farther inland

across much of Mississippi and Alabama with further heavy rain

anticipated for portions of Tennessee, northern Georgia and western

North Carolina. Flash and urban flooding is possible, as well as

minor to isolated moderate flooding on rivers for Mississippi and

Alabama. Flash, urban, and minor river flooding is possible for

portions of Tennessee, northern Georgia and western North Carolina.

SURF: Swells from Sally are affecting the west coast of the

Florida peninsula, the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and will

be spreading northwestward along the northern Gulf coast through

tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf

and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 500 PM EDT.

Forecaster Brown