Two more St. Mary deaths from COVID-19

Two more St. Mary deaths appeared in the Office of Public Health daily report at noon Saturday, bringing the number of deaths here to 11.

Ten days ago, the parish had yet to see its first COVID-19 death. Then, on April 8, came news that a St. Mary resident had died after contracting COVID-19 in New Orleans. The next day, an elderly woman died at Ochsner St. Mary. Since then, the focus has been on an outbreak at the Legacy nursing facility in Franklin, where more than 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Six new St. Mary COVID-19 positives were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 143 after 574 tests.

Two more deaths were reported in St. Martin, where 12 people have died since the pandemic arrived in south Louisiana. Another three cases Saturday bring the total to 187 after 683 tests.

In Assumption, eight more positives bring the total to 143 after 181 tests. One death has been recorded there.

Statewide, the trend toward fewer new COVID-19 positives continued. Another 462 cases were reported for a new total of 23,580. Another 54 deaths were reported Saturday for a total of 1,267.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals continues to fall, down 107 Saturday to 1,761. The number of people on ventilators dropped by 16 to 347.

Officials warn that new cases and deaths reported in a 24-hour period may reflect the results of tests performed days before.