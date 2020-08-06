School Board pushes back opening of classes

CENTERVILLE -- St. Mary public schools will delay the start of classes to Sept. 8 after a special School Board meeting Thursday.

It's the second time the School Board delayed the opening of schools as the parish and the rest of the country battle the COVID-19 virus.

Thursday's motion to resume classes Sept. 8 passed by a 7-2 vote. Members Wayne Deslatte and Kenny Alfred voted against the motion. Members Roland Verrett and Marilyn LaSalle were absent. Members Dwight Barbier, Pearl Rack, Michael Taylor, Ginger Griffin, Alaina Black, Joseph Foulcard and Sylvia Lockett voted for the motion.

The faculty and administration made extensive plans for coronavirus mitigation as the original starting date of Aug. 7 approached. Last month, the board delayed the opening until Aug. 10, overruling requests and a motion to push back the opening past Labor Day.

But on Thursday, two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will stay in Phase Two of coronavirus precautions until at least Aug. 28, the board decided on the September opening.

Ten minutes will be added to the school day.

The school year will now end June 4. The Mardi Gras holiday will be shortened from a week to three days.

Jan. 4 will now be a school day, as will three scheduled development days for teachers.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell and other school officials recommended the delayed opening.