At least 15 Legacy residents are COVID-19 positive

The number of residents at Franklin's Legacy Healthcare confirmed as having COVID-19 is now 15, Coroner Eric Melancon reported Saturday. Five staff members are also COVID-19-positive.

The 15 residents are quarantined in a single unit, Melancon said. Residents for whom tests are pending are in an isolation ward.

The five employees include five certified nursing assistants and one licensed practical nurse. Three more employees awaiting test results are quarantined at home.

Melancon said he plans a second visit to the site early next week "to reassess the situation, assist with needs including PPE, cleaning supplies and staffing issues."

One resident who had been taken to another facility for an examination was discovered to be COVID-19 positive Wednesday. Seven residents subsequently tested positive for the disease, including five on Friday. Then came Saturday's news that officials had receive seven more positive results.

Melancon said Saturday that no COVID-19 cases have turned up at three other parish nursing homes.