Another 6 COVID-19 cases reported in St. Mary

Six new St. Mary COVID-19 cases were reported between noon Sunday and noon Monday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary's COVID-19 case count rose to 73 after 273 tests. No deaths have been reported here.

St. Martin's case count grew by 13 to 90 in the same 24 hours. A total of 126 tests have been performed. The death toll there remains at four.

Another 18 cases were reported in Assumption, bringing the total there to 77 after 108 tests.

Statewide, 1,857 new positive tests brought the total to 14,867. Another 35 deaths were reported in the 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 512.

The number of hospitalizations rose more slowly, rising by six to 1,809. As of noon Monday, 563 of the patients were on ventilators.