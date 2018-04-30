Arrest made in theft of 18-wheeler in Amelia

Staff Report

Deputies believe they’ve arrested the man who stole an 18-wheeler in Amelia earlier this month, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said.

—Ryan Vaughan, 34, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:26 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

A detective began an investigation into the theft of the truck from an Amelia business. The detective developed Vaughan as a suspect and learned he was in the custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vaughan was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

Anslum also reported these arrests on the parish’s west end:

—A juvenile girl, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Thursday for disturbing the peace (fighting).

—A juvenile girl, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Thursday for disturbing the peace (fighting).

School resource officers responded to a call for service at Patterson High School regarding a fight that occurred in the cafeteria. The deputies found that the two girls were involved in a physical encounter that resulted from an argument, Anslum said. Both juveniles were released to guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Darren Anderson, 35, of Ansley Place Court in Houma, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A corrections deputy transported Anderson from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrant. Bail is set at $1,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair also reported these arrests:

—Patricia Savoie, 46, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of entry or remaining after forbidden.

—Tommy Donati II, 35, of Carter Lane in Berwick, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine from April 10.

—Heather D. LaCoste, 34, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

The three were arrested at 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a patrol officer found them entering an abandoned property on Fourth Street, Blair said.

Reports said that during a previous investigation, Donati had been warned not to return to the building, Blair said, and police found evidence that the three had been living there.

Donati also was found to be named in an active arrest warrant through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court.

The three were transported to the Morgan City Jail, booked and incarcerated.