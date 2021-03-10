Nicholls history program named among the best

Intelligent.com named the Nicholls State University history degree program as one of the top in the country.

Nicholls finished No. 17 nationally, and second in the state. The online educational resource labeled the program as best for grad school prep.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our professionalism and commitment to our students,” said Dr. Paul Wilson, history department head. “We have a strong program with a diverse faculty with specialties in a variety of different fields in modern history as well as expertise in applied history, digital humanities and public history. Our majors receive an excellent education. Majors not only gain an appreciation of the past, but also an understanding of the present including the histories of a variety of societies that make up our interconnected world.”

Three-hundred and eighty-one nationally accredited programs from 208 universities and colleges were evaluated in the ranking, and 50 were published.

Each program is evaluated on flexibility on course delivery, return on investment, cost of attendance, national rankings, student engagement and resources available to students. Each grade is scored on a scale of 0-100. Nicholls received a grade of 88.55.

“History provides a deep insight into our society, helping us understand change and make better decisions for the future,” the authors wrote on the website. “Prepare for careers that require strong research, communication, and analytical skills with a degree in history.”

Job growth for historians is expected to grow by 3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, including an 11 percent expected demand for archivists and curators to meet the public’s growing interest in history.

A history degree can lead to careers in political science, journalism, education, genealogy, business and more. BLS reports that historians earn a salary of more than $63,000.

Intelligent.com aims to cut through the noise and misinformation to help students. The resource puts out advice in a way that is easy to consume.

For more information, visit www.nicholls.edu/history.