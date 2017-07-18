Patterson 10s advance to Louisiana Dixie Youth Triple AAA Championship series

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars knocked off undefeated Ville Platte twice Tuesday to advance to this weekend's best-of-three series in Alexandria as the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional Champion.

Patterson defeated Ville Platte, 5-0, in game one to force a winner-take-all game, which Patterson rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth inning for the eventual win.

Patterson entered the South Regional final with one loss in regional play, an 18-4 defeat to Ville Platte Sunday, which moved Patterson to the loser's bracket.

The local squad advanced to Tuesday's final after defeating Ruston, 8-5, Monday.

This weekend, Patterson will face Girard, which defeated West Carroll, 10-0, for the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional Title Tuesday.

Game one will be held Friday, while games two and, if necessary, a third game, will be held Saturday. The winner of the series advances to the Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Oxford, Alabama, Aug. 5-10.

Look for more on the Patterson-Ville Platte game in Wednesday's newspaper and at www.stmarynow.com..