Soren Jacobsen is playing 50 courses in 50 states in 50 days at age 50 and is writing a book about his travels. He played at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Partterson May 2, to mark his Louisiana course off his list. He has been documenting his experiences on Facebook. His journey began in Oregon on April 21 and is set to conclude June 9 in Hawaii. Wednesday, he is scheduled to golf in North Dakota. For more information on Jacobsen's journey, visit www.fairwaysandfreeways.com. Above, are Jacobsen and his wife in front of St. Louis Cathederal in New Orleans. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Soren Jacobsen)

Jacobsen playing 50 coures in 50 days at age 50

Thu, 06/01/2017 - 5:52pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

