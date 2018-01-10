Central Catholic's Yani Johnson
Central Catholic routs Highland Baptist 68-29
The Central Catholic Lady Eagles routed Highland Baptist 68-29 in nondistrict action in Morgan City Tuesday.
Central Catholic led 15-6 after a period of play, 35-15 at halftime and 58-19 after three quarters.
Central Catholic connected on six three-pointers.
Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 29, while Aaliyah Poole also reached double figures with 11. Other Central Catholic scorers were Lay Bertrand, eight; Taylor Picou and Rachel Rogers, six each; Caitlyn Picou and Charlotte Callais, three each; and Sydney Williams, two.
Central Catholic (9-10) will return to action Friday when it hosts Zachary in nondistrict action.
Morgan City falls to Plaquemine
The Morgan City Lady Tigers dropped a nondistrict contest to Plaquemine 44-34 on the road Tuesday.
Plaquemine got separation in the third quarter of the game.
Ahead 17-15 at halftime, the home squad outscored Morgan City 14-7 in the third period for a 31-22 lead.
Plaquemine ended the game with a 13-12 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
Early on, Morgan City trailed 6-3 after a period of play before cutting its deficit to 17-15 at halftime.
Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with 13 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Deryon Johnson, eight; Alicia Singleton, six; Nikeshia Paddio, Hayley Crappell and Hailey Lewis, two each; and Indeara Chenevert, one
Morgan City (12-8) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Houma Christian.
Berwick falls to Erath
The Berwick Lady Panthers fell 52-44 to Erath in District 8-3A action in Berwick Tuesday.
Berwick trailed just 13-12 after a quarter and 25-24 at the half before Erath gained some separation in the third quarter following a 17-9 scoring advantage for a 42-33 lead after three quarters.
Madison Carline led Berwick with 23 points. Other Berwick scorers were Maci Broussard, eight; Tia Whitehead and Sheldriana Clark, four each; Arianna Jones, three; and Tamera Whitehead, two.
Berwick (4-11 overall, 2-2 in district) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Kaplan in league play.
Kaplan routs Patterson
The Patterson Lumberjills fell to Kaplan 72-13 in District 8-3A action at Patterson Tuesday.
Patterson trailed 19-4 after a quarter, 33-4 at halftime and 56-8 after three periods.
Bryanna Butler led Patterson with five points. Other Patterson scorers were Amaya Barbay, three; Johnasha Killoush and Adrianna Dugar, two each; and Alayah Williams, one.
Patterson (0-11, 0-4) will continue district play Friday when it travels to face Erath in a 5:30 p.m. contest.