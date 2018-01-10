Central Catholic routs Highland Baptist 68-29

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles routed Highland Baptist 68-29 in nondistrict action in Morgan City Tuesday.

Central Catholic led 15-6 after a period of play, 35-15 at halftime and 58-19 after three quarters.

Central Catholic connected on six three-pointers.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 29, while Aaliyah Poole also reached double figures with 11. Other Central Catholic scorers were Lay Bertrand, eight; Taylor Picou and Rachel Rogers, six each; Caitlyn Picou and Charlotte Callais, three each; and Sydney Williams, two.

Central Catholic (9-10) will return to action Friday when it hosts Zachary in nondistrict action.

Morgan City falls to Plaquemine

The Morgan City Lady Tigers dropped a nondistrict contest to Plaquemine 44-34 on the road Tuesday.

Plaquemine got separation in the third quarter of the game.

Ahead 17-15 at halftime, the home squad outscored Morgan City 14-7 in the third period for a 31-22 lead.

Plaquemine ended the game with a 13-12 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.

Early on, Morgan City trailed 6-3 after a period of play before cutting its deficit to 17-15 at halftime.

Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with 13 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Deryon Johnson, eight; Alicia Singleton, six; Nikeshia Paddio, Hayley Crappell and Hailey Lewis, two each; and Indeara Chenevert, one

Morgan City (12-8) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Houma Christian.

Berwick falls to Erath

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell 52-44 to Erath in District 8-3A action in Berwick Tuesday.

Berwick trailed just 13-12 after a quarter and 25-24 at the half before Erath gained some separation in the third quarter following a 17-9 scoring advantage for a 42-33 lead after three quarters.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 23 points. Other Berwick scorers were Maci Broussard, eight; Tia Whitehead and Sheldriana Clark, four each; Arianna Jones, three; and Tamera Whitehead, two.

Berwick (4-11 overall, 2-2 in district) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Kaplan in league play.

Kaplan routs Patterson

The Patterson Lumberjills fell to Kaplan 72-13 in District 8-3A action at Patterson Tuesday.

Patterson trailed 19-4 after a quarter, 33-4 at halftime and 56-8 after three periods.

Bryanna Butler led Patterson with five points. Other Patterson scorers were Amaya Barbay, three; Johnasha Killoush and Adrianna Dugar, two each; and Alayah Williams, one.

Patterson (0-11, 0-4) will continue district play Friday when it travels to face Erath in a 5:30 p.m. contest.