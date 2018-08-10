Simon Howard Sr., 83, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by three sons, Simon Howard, Daryle Howard and Clyde Howard, all of Houma; three daughters, Cheryl Howard, Carla Howard and Mary Wallace, all of Houma; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin Picou of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.