Sheriff: Man struck woman holding child

A 24-year-old Amelia man was booked into jail after he grabbed a woman and struck her in the face while she was holding a child, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Curtis Gaudet Jr., 24, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment and criminal damage to property.

Deputies investigating a call for service in Amelia found evidence that Gaudet grabbed a woman while she was holding a child and struck her in the face, Anslum said. Deputies also collected evidence that Gaudet damaged a door and phone during the disturbance. Gaudet was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 87 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Joseph Soto, 30, of Marin Lane in Patterson, was additionally charged at 4:47 a.m. Saturday on two warrants charging him with theft.

The warrants stem from two separate investigations. In May 2017, a detective positively identified Soto as a suspect who stole a motor from a business located on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area. In July 2017, a patrol deputy positively identified Soto as the suspect who went to a business in Amelia and cashed a check for $66 that had already been paid, Anslum said.

Warrants were issued for Soto’s arrest in both cases. Soto was transferred from Morgan City jail to parish jail for booking on the warrants. No bail was set.

—Jorge Parra, 59, of Cypress Road in Amelia, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding.

A deputy patrolling the Amelia area came into contact with Parra on Duhon By-Pass Road and located the active warrant for his arrest. A deputy transported Parra to parish jail. Parra paid the $298.50 fine on the warrant.

—Troy Premeaux, 55, of Bohn Street in Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Monday on charges of driving on divided highways violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy traveling on Degravelle Road in Amelia observed a vehicle cross over the centerline several times and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Premeaux and found that he was driving with a suspended license, Anslum said. The deputy transported Premeaux to parish jail for booking. Bail was set at $1,250.

—Elias Todd, 24, of Sebby’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and criminal damage to property.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle that was stolen from a residence in Bayou Vista. The detective located the vehicle at a business on U.S. 90 and identified the driver as Todd. While speaking with Todd, the detective learned that he had ingested methamphetamine after seeing the police unit, Anslum said.

Todd was transported to a local hospital where he was evaluated and released. Continuing the investigation, the detective found evidence that Todd damaged an interior door at the victim’s residence and stole a television and other items before stealing the victim’s vehicle, Anslum said. The detective also noted that Todd knew the victim. Todd was jailed with no bail set. The vehicle was returned to the owner. The case remains under investigation.

—Paul Fulmer Jr., 23, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Alexis Ross, 20, of La. 182 East in Patterson, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

The K-9 Unit responded to a call for service regarding possible illegal drug activity at a home on Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista. The detective made contact with Fulmer and Ross and smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from the home, Anslum said. The detective received consent to search the location and found marijuana inside Ross’ backpack. The detective also found evidence that the marijuana belonged to both Ross and Fulmer. Both were released on summonses to appear in court July 11.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 121 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Louis Aucoin Jr., 47, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with simple assault.

Aucoin was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Feb. 24 incident when Aucoin allegedly threatened to commit a battery on the victim, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Aucoin’s arrest. Aucoin was jailed.

—Povial R. Ward, 27, of Scottie Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with theft and on charges of speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, no driver’s license and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 at speeds of 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. A stop was initiated when Ward was identified as the driver. Ward did not have a valid driver’s license and had an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle, Blair said. She also had an arrest warrant through the Franklin Police Department. Ward was jailed.

—Dexter A. Blanchard, 28, of Brothers Court in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers were in the area of La. 182 handling an unrelated complaint when they observed a vehicle being operated at high speeds in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated when Blanchard was identified as the driver.

Blanchard was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Blanchard was also in possession of an open alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle.

Blanchard registered 0.232 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Blanchard was jailed.

—Frank J. Weekly, 46, of Kemper Williams Park in Patterson, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired license plate.

Weekly was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a March 26 investigation when officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Egle Street due to an expired license plate.

Weekly was identified as the driver and in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Weekly’s arrest. Weekly was jailed.

—Sana Khan, 29, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for revocation hearing. Khan was located and arrested in the area of Fourth Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Khan was jailed.

—Jarvis Melton, 32, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, improper display of license plate and on a warrant charging him with contempt of court.

—Wyatt Brown, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Terrebonne Street and the license plate on the vehicle improperly displayed, causing it to be obscured. A stop was initiated when Melton was identified as the driver. Brown was identified as an occupant.

Melton didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had arrest warrants through city court. K-9 Lady was deployed indicating the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle, Blair said.

Melton and Brown were in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Records indicate that the duo had been previously charged with marijuana offenses. Melton and Brown were jailed.

—Luiny L. Deleon, 28, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Deleon was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a city court warrant. Deleon was jailed.

—Tiffany N. Chauvin, 34, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:48 a.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Chauvin was identified as one of the parties involved. Chauvin was in an intoxicated state and allegedly involved in a verbal altercation when she struck the victim, Blair said. Chauvin was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Trey Simoneaux, 34, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Sunday on 16th Judicial District Court warrants charging him with failure to appear on two counts of criminal neglect of family, two counts of possession of marijuana, domestic abuse battery first offense, no seatbelt and resisting an officer. He was awaiting bail to be set.

—Jerome Williams, 40, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Saturday on charges of battery of a dating partner and disturbing the peace intoxicated. Williams was awaiting bail to be set.

—Brad Ackman, 38, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Saturday on charges of careless operation with a crash and driving under suspension. Ackman was transferred to Patterson Police Department on a warrant.

Patterson Police Capt. Clyde Phillips reported the following arrest:

—Jaurell D. Encalade, 32, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. No bail was set.