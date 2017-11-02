Police: Man booked on false imprisonment, assault charges

A 40-year-old Franklin man was booked on warrants stemming from a September incident in Morgan City where he kept a woman and child from leaving their home for two days, and later armed himself with a knife and stabbed himself, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joel Claudio-Deleon, 40, of Ernies Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with aggravated assault upon a dating partner-child endangerment, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of gabapentin and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents.

—Carlos Ruiz-Santos, 41, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, improper turning, switched license plate, no insurance, no driver’s license and expired inspection sticker.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Seventh Street in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Ruiz-Santos was identified as the driver. Claudio-Deleon was identified as an occupant in the vehicle.

Ruiz-Santos, who didn’t have a valid driver’s license, was operating a vehicle that had no insurance, an expired inspection and a license plate registered to another vehicle, Blair said.

Claudio-Deleon was found to be in possession of fraudulent documents with a false identity. Claudio-Deleon also had active warrants for his arrest stemming from a Sept. 20, investigation when officers responded to the area of Wren Street in regard to a disturbance.

Claudio-Deleon was identified as one of the people involved. Over a two-day period, Claudio-Deleon prevented the victim from leaving the home with a small child, Blair said. Claudio-Deleon was advised not to return to the home after a recent break-up.

The arguing continued and escalated when Claudio-Deleon armed himself with a knife, Blair said. Police were contacted when Claudio-Deleon allegedly began to stab himself, Blair said.

Claudio-Deleon received medical attention and was later transported to an out of town medical facility, Blair said. Claudio-Deleon was also in possession of suspected gabapentin, Blair said. The investigation continued at which time warrants were prepared for Claudio-Deleon’s arrest. Claudio-Deleon and Ruiz-Santos were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Sarah N. Pierce, 23, of Lawson Street in Austin, Texas, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer

Officers transported Pierce, who was already incarcerated in the Morgan City jail, to a local facility due to an appointment. Once there, Pierce began to scream profanities and cause a disturbance in the presence of other patrons, Blair said.

When attempting to escort Pierce back to the police unit she began to pull away from the officer, Blair said. Pierce was jailed.

—Sophia R. Gonzalez, 20, of Chestnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension and a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Everett Street fail to stop at a stop sign in the area. A stop was initiated, and Gonzalez, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Gonzalez was had a city court warrant for her arrest. Gonzalez was jailed.

—Brittany Morgan, 26, of St. Claire Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Morgan was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Morgan was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 61 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Natalija Djolevic, 29, of Waybridge Drive in Village, Maryland, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer by flight and resisting an officer.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a reckless driver on U.S. 90 in the Berwick area. The deputy observed the suspect vehicle moving at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. The driver slowed the vehicle but continued to travel through Patterson, Franklin and Baldwin, Hebert said.

With the assistance of Louisiana State Police, the vehicle was stopped in Jeanerette. The deputy detained the driver, Djolevic, Hebert said. Following an investigation, Djolevic was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $5,000.

—Bryan Paul, 26, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Calumet observed a vehicle traveling 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Paul.

While speaking with him, the deputy observed a glass pipe in Paul’s pocket. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana and a grinder, Hebert said. Paul was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3, 2018. Paul was also cited for the speeding violation.

—Scott Mayon, 46, of Mayon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed Mayon on the side of the road and stopped to speak with him. The deputy located the active warrant for his arrest and transported Mayon to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,500.

—Krystal Meranta, 28, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods and the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy investigating a shoplifting case at a store in Bayou Vista collected evidence that Meranta attempted to leave the store without paying for items she concealed in a backpack, Hebert said. The deputy also located the outstanding warrants for her arrest. Meranta was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $6,500.

—Clarence Kelly, 47, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

—Mary Griffin, 48, of St. Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a call for service about an unauthorized entry of a home from a resident in Siracusaville. Deputies went into the home and located Kelly and Griffin inside, Hebert said.

The suspects entered the property without the permission of the resident. As the deputy detained Kelly, he attempted to pull away, the sheriff said. Following the investigation, Kelly and Griffin were jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Lamonta L. Thomas, 21, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday on charges of two headlights required, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana second offense, resisting an officer by flight in a vehicle and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, theft of goods less than $500 and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. No bail is set.

—Joshua Marks, 28, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery. Marks posted $352 bail.

—Johnny Mire, 53, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Mire was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Jason Viator, 38, of California Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Cash bail was set at $176.