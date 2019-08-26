WALTER HOMER DANIELS
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 1:08pm
Dr. Walter Homer Daniels, 86, a resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
