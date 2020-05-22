VIRGINIA ANN REDER READO

Virginia Ann Rener Reado, 69, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, 8-10 a.m., at Church of God in Houma. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Roderick Rener of Schriever and Joshua Rener of Houma; four daughters, Temeka Castle of Slidell, and Jacqueline Ratcliff, Wendy Rener and Danielle Howard, all of Houma; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; stepmother, Louise Rener of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, George Rener Jr. of Gulfport, Mississippi, Milton Rener of Morgan City, and Michael Rener and Joseph Rener, both of Houma; sister, Rosalie Thomas of Gulfport, Mississippi; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.