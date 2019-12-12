October 6, 1953 — November 23, 2019

Villa Bay Fuselier, 66, a resident of Morgan City, was called home Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Villa was born on October 6, 1953, in Lake Charles, the son of Sylvan Fuselier and Pearl Lorraine Smith Fuselier.

Villa was unlimited in the ideas that were in his head and he shared those ideas with his family, friends, or pretty much anyone who would listen to him. He loved to talk to his family and there were not many days in the past 35-plus years where he didn’t call his sister Karla and his brother Ollie. He also was a writer and would write to many of the past presidents requesting various changes and help in funding his various endeavors and ideas.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two siblings, Oliver Fuselier of Los Angeles, California and Karla Byron and husband James William Byron of Patterson; niece, Brandy DeHart Tilo and husband Itielu and their children, Samantha Tilo and Rasela Tilo; niece, Bridget DeHart Trahan and her children Troy Trahan Jr., Hunter Trahan and Courtney Trahan; nephew, Christopher Byron; niece, Michele Byron and life partner Manny Mareno and her daughter, Mackensie Mareno; and niece, Anna House and her children, Kannan House, Makilee House and Karter Andry.

Villa was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvan and Pearl Lorraine Smith Fuselier.

Villa believed in community and would like to ask that in lieu of flowers or plants, memorial contributions be given to a community non-profit, The Purple Lemon at https://www.facebook.com/thepurplelemonthrift/. Donations may be made through PayPal using the email address, thepurplelemonthrift@gmail.com or donations may be mailed to 861 Highway 90 E, Morgan City, LA 70380.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial service being held at 3 p.m. A Birds of Peace release will immediately follow the memorial service at the funeral home.

If you have a memory or picture to share with the family please send those to:

Oliverfus56@gmail.com or kjbyron@cox.net

https://www.instagram.com/oliverblu/ and/or https://facebook.com/oliver.fuselier

https://www.instagram.com/karlabyron/ and/or https://www.facebook.com/laportraitphoto/