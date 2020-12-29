April 23, 1955 — December 23, 2020

On April 23, 1955, in Berwick, Louisiana, God blessed the proud and loving parents, Cleave and Ruby Sanford, with a precious baby girl, Treasure Ann Sanford (Singleton). Treasure was a native and resident of Berwick, LA only to move to Corpus Christi, TX within the last seven years. Treasure loved and lived her life to the fullest! Treasure loved her family, traveling, shopping, and her latest hobbies were biking and fishing/boating with her husband Roderick Singleton. Not only did she love God, but she served Him in such a way by bringing others to him; she was a Prophetess, Evangelist and Minister, preaching and teaching His word everywhere she went.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Treasure put on those glorious wings and went on to meet her Savior. She was preceded in death by her father, Cleave Sanford; mother, Ruby Sanford; and eldest son, Arthur Lee “Sugarbear” Sanford. She also joins her brothers, Richard Haynes Sr., Stanley Sanford and Steven Sanford; and her in-laws, Maurice and Georgia Singleton.

She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Roderick Singleton Sr. (Corpus Christi, TX); son, Larry Sanford (Corpus Christi, Texas) and his two sons, Jody and Donovan; daughter, Cachet Banks (Carencro, LA) and her five children, Ajia, James, Isaiah, Leah and Willie; and son, Roderick (Jessica) Singleton Jr. (Okinawa, Japan) and his four children, Roderick III, Josias, Renzo and Jessilin; grandkids, Demon Bolt (Thibodaux, LA) and Elainia Baytop (Houston, TX). Sisters and brothers, Curtis Haynes Sr. (Port Barre, LA); Waynes Hayes Sr. (Shreveport, LA); Janet Haynes (Baton Rouge, LA); Cleave (Kate) Sanford (Shreveport, LA); Vernell (Bert) Jones (Lancaster, Virginia); Alma Ulmer (Berwick, LA); Kathy Jacobs (Corpus Christi, TX); Brian (Lisa) Sanford (Corpus Christi, TX); Leslie (Ralph) Seaton (Mesquite, TX), and Nancy Haynes (Port Arthur, TX).

A memorial service will be held January 2, 2021, at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace Street, Morgan City, at 11 a.m.