Thomas Ledet, 63, a native and resident of Jeanerette, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Kingdom of God Church of Jeanerette.

He is survived by five brothers, Dr. Ivory Ledet Jr. and Darrell Ledet, both of Jeanerette, Apostle Sherman Ledet Sr. and Michael Ledet Sr., both of Morgan City and Davy Ledet Sr. of Yucon, Oklahoma; six sisters, Sedonia Alexander of Jeanerette, Gertrude Madise of Morgan City, Geraldine Glover of Monroe, Shirley Joseph of Lafayette, Gloria Francis of Conroe, Texas and Lucy Ogbamah of Atlanta; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepbrother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.