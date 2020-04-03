January 25, 1959 — April 1, 2020

Terry Michael Vining, 61, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Terry was born on January 25, 1959, in Morgan City, the son of Sterling A. Vining Jr. and Barbara Estay Vining.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by numerous aunts and uncles.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling Jr. and Barbara Estay Vining.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Terry will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Terry for the family on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. Once the restrictions have been lifted, a public memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Terry’s life.