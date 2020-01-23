April 28, 1976 — December 24, 2019

Tara Lyn Sanders, 43, a resident of Nashville, TN, passed away on December 24, 2019.

Born April 28, 1976, in Morgan City, LA; a devoted wife, daughter and saister. Tara will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Sanders of Nashville, TN; stepson, Paul Stephens Sanders Jr.; granddaughter, Kennedy Sanders of Lewisburg, TN, whom she loved as her own; father, Homer Dupuy Jr. and wife Judy of Bayou L’Ourse; five siblings, Flavia Lodrigue and husband Jesse of Bayou L’Ourse, Benjamin Dupuy and wife Cherie of Baton Rouge, Melissa Alphonso and late husband David of Holden, LA, Abigail Dupuy of Houma, and Dwayne Dupuy and wife Bobbie Jo of Berwick. She is also survived by five nieces, seven nephews, three great-nieces and three great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lois Dupuy; grandmother, Anna Jones; grandfather, Sam Jones; grandmother Gladys Dubois; grandfather, Ernest Dubois Sr.; grandmother, Flavia Dupuy; and grandfather, Homer Dupuy Sr.

A gravesite memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on January 25, 2020, at Berwick Cemetery at the location of her mother Lois Dupuy’s burial site.

Ellis Funeral Home in Nashville, TN, was entrusted with the cremation.