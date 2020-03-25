October 11, 1931 — March 23, 2020

Sam Santo Spitale Jr., lovingly known to his grandchildren as “Poppie,” was called home to God on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 7:20 p.m. Sam was 88 years old.

Sam S. Spitale Jr. was born in Amite, Louisiana on October 11, 1931. He was the quarterback at Ole Miss from 1952-53, then attended Howard University where he graduated as a pharmacist. Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He later moved to Morgan City in 1961 and opened a pharmacy where he was known for handing out mints to kids, joking and helping out customers, and sharing his love for his strawberry wine. In Morgan City he happily met his wife, Linda of 54 years, and lived a wonderful life and was loved by many.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Cutrone Spitale — whom he fell in love with and married July 31, 1965. Their bond brought forth four children — Louis Michael Spitale husband of Stacy Whiting Spitale, Gina Spitale Sanford wife of Joe G. Sanford Jr., Santo Sam Spitale III, and Jennifer Spitale Morice wife of Dr. Natchez “Trey” Morice III. His children gave him 12 wonderful grandchildren whom he adored — Angelo, Giuliana and Isabella Spitale; Carolyn, Mary Margaret and Joshua Sanford; Santo IV “Sammy” and Nicolas Spitale; and Gabriella, Natchez IV “Nate,” Eli and Gianna Morice.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Santo Sam and Virginia Campo Spitale. Sam was the youngest of seven children: Cataldo “Tony” Spitale and wife Bessie, Vince Spitale and wife Dorothy, Nick Spitale and wife Catherine, and sisters Frances Spitale Petitto and husband Frank, and Mary Spitale Currier and husband Emile. His older brother Guy Spitale still resides in their hometown of Amite.

To all those who knew Sam Spitale knows that he was a loving and devoted husband, father, friend, and Catholic who helped many people throughout his life with time, money, and service to our community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Foundation or The Alzheimer’s Foundation.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the many caregivers, the staff at Journey Hospice, and Hargrave Funeral Home.

Due to the current Corona Virus Pandemic, we will have a family-only gravesite service at this time and will have a public memorial service at a later date.