Roy Hagger, 81, a resident of Sunset, La., passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:21 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1629 Duson Ave. Opelousas, La. from 8 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Gerald Toussaint will officiate the service.

Memories of Roy will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Jessie Hagger of Sunset, La., a brother; Lawrence (Linda) Hagger, a sister; Geraldine Funches, his children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers.

