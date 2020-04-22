Ronald James Roy, 66, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Judy David Roy; a son, Ron Roy; a granddaughter; three siblings, Barbara Lacoste, Ann Murray and Arthur Roy; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death in by his parents and four siblings.

Due to CDC guidelines, private services will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson.

Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. of Patterson is in charge of arrangements.