ROGER G. 'PEANUT' RULF SR.

10/23/1950-5/7/2018

Roger Glenn “Peanut” Rulf Sr., a native and resident of Morgan City, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 67.

Roger loved being outdoors, whether that was camping, fishing or hunting, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and friends.

Roger leaves to cherish his beautiful memory his mother, Helen Rulf; his wife, Diane Anslem Rulf; two children, Roger Rulf Jr. and wife Mandy B. Rulf, and daughter Kristy Rulf and companion Faron Landry; two siblings, Larry Toups Sr. and Jeannie Fabre; five grandchildren, Hallie B. Toups and husband Cody, Hunter Rulf, Sarah Ribardi, Kayli Ribardi and Mayah Landry; two godchildren, Shane Anslem and Dane Chiasson, and his beloved dog, Gabby. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Roger joins in heaven his father, Lawrence Rulf; stepfather, Louis Toups Sr.; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Josephine Rulf; maternal grandparents, Alcide and Maryress Rink; uncles, James Rink and Wayne Rink; stepbrother, Louis O. “Pap” Toups; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed at Hargrave Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 8 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Roger will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.