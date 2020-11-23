Robert David Granier, 85, a resident of Morgan City and native of New Orleans, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Robert was born on October 15, 1935, the son of Forest Joseph Granier and Ada Rannefeld Granier.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Ellen Pennison and husband Al of Morgan City, and Clare Granier of Berwick; one brother, Wallace Granier and wife Adele of Katy, Texas; two sisters, Mildred Gryder of Lubbock, Texas and Margaret Osten of Seattle; three grandchildren, Sadie, Emily and Ryan Percle; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Maralou; his parents, Forest and Ada Granier; three brothers, Henry, Harold and Arthur Granier; and one sister, Lela Mae Domangue.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to any charity of choice in Robert’s honor.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no memorial service.