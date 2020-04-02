RICKY DON BRADFORD JR.

Ricky Don Bradford Sr., 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Richmond, Texas, died Friday March 27, 2020, in Richmond, Texas.

A walk-through viewing will be Friday, 8-10 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, with 10 people allowed at a time.

He is survived by three children, Ricky Bradford Jr. of Houma, Ricshika Holt of Richmond, Texas and Ryan Bradford of Dallas; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; his siblings, Kenneth Bradford of Berwick, Cary Bradford of Sunnyvale, Texas, William Bradford III of Houma, Neva Green of Morgan City, Shawn Bradford of Wenatchee, Washington, Dionne Sanders of Schertz, Texas and Corey Bradford of Des Moines, Washington; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.