RHETTA WEBBER JACKSON

Rhetta Moore Webber Jackson, 86, a native of Canton, Oklahoma and resident of Bayou Vista, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

She is survived by three sons, Donald Webber, David Webber and Billy Webber; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Elva Byers; a brother, Ricky Moore; and a host of other family members.

She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, her parents and 10 siblings.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.

Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.