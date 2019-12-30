Article Image Alt Text

RHETTA WEBBER JACKSON

Mon, 12/30/2019 - 11:36am

Rhetta Moore Webber Jackson, 86, a native of Canton, Oklahoma and resident of Bayou Vista, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Donald Webber, David Webber and Billy Webber; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Elva Byers; a brother, Ricky Moore; and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, her parents and 10 siblings.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Bayou Vista Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.
Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019