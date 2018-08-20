September 14, 1930 - August 18, 2018

Peggy Jeffreys Peltier, a native of Electra, TX, former longtime resident of Centerville, and a resident of Morgan City for the past seven years, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include five children, Lee Peltier Jr. and his wife Paula, Mickey P. Presley and her husband Jim, Tammy P. Rogers and her husband Dale, Becky P. Davis and her husband Jim, and Libby P. Montgomery and her husband Robert; as well as 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Lee Peltier Sr.; her parents, Richard F. Jeffreys Sr. and Jewel Martin Jeffreys; one brother, Richard F. Jeffreys Jr.; two sisters, Mary J. Dufrene and Barbara J. Bercegeay; and one great granddaughter, Nayvie Alivia LaFont.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Wednesday, August 22, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Thursday, August 23, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral services will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary followed by interment in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Centerville. Mr. Bobby Newsom will conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Peltier Jr., Jim Presley, Dale Rogers, Jim Davis, Robert Montgomery, and Scott Bercegeay.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

