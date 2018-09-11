PAUL D. BUTEAUX JR.

October 16, 1943 - September 9, 2018

Paul Delton Buteaux Jr. passed away at the age of 74 in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Franklin Foundation Hospital following a yearlong battle with cancer. Paul was born in Franklin on October 16, 1943, one of three children born to the late Paul D. Buteaux Sr. and the late Esther Miguez Buteaux Richard. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having honorably served his country from April 1961 to April 1965. Following his military service he went to work for Cabot and on May 15, 1966 he married the love of his life, Mary Lynn Martin. In 1975 Paul left Cabot and went to work for Cameron Iron Works where he dedicated 28 years of service, retiring in 2003 as Quality Control Supervisor. He was an avid deer hunter and in his earlier years also enjoyed woodworking and fishing. A devout Catholic, Paul was a lifelong parishioner of the Church of the Assumption where he attended Mass faithfully and served for many years as an usher. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul’s memory will live on in the hearts of his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Lynn Martin Buteaux; his two children, Bridgette Buteaux, and Paul D. Buteaux III and his wife Aimee; his grandchildren, Trevin Buteaux, Blaine Buteaux, Nicholas Fontenot, Emilee D’Aunoy, Kelsey Buteaux, Alexander Fontenot, Meredith Fontenot, and Gavin Buteaux; his great grandchildren, Carson Buteaux, Kayden Buteaux, Liam Payne, Kamryn Buteaux, and Kash Buteaux; his sister, Marion B. Talbot; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family members.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy B. Robicheaux.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary on Tuesday, September 11th, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, September 12th, at Ibert’s from 9 a.m. until time of dismissal. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Lloyd Benoit as Celebrant and Deacon Richard Picard assisting. Following he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Franklin Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Trevin, Blaine, and Gavin Buteaux, Alexander and Nicholas Fontenot, and Henry Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Simoneaux, Donald Parro, and Robert Smith.

The family would like to express their deepest heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Roland Degeyter, Dr. Moses Kitakule, Franklin Foundation Hospital, and Franklin Home Care for the loving and compassionate care given to Paul.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.