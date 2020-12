Patsy Jane Haeuber, 88, a native of Oklahoma and resident of Baton Rouge, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Haeuber; and two brothers, Bob Hunter and William Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City mausoleum.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.