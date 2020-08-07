Patricia Ann White Jacko, 67, a native of Franklin and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Era Baptist Church in Morgan City. Wear masks and social distance. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Jacko Jr. and Charles Jones, both of Morgan City; a sister, Deloris Steve of Dallas; a brother, James White Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, two brothers, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.