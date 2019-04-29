December 18, 1941 — April 27, 2019

Onezippe “O Jay” Barbier, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 77. O Jay was the eighth child of Elves and Alice Ledet Barbier, born December 18, 1941. He graduated from MCHS and proudly served his nation in the Army as a dental assistant, while serving in Korea and New Jersey. He returned home and worked at Morgan City Bank before going to work at Savage Equipment Service where he served as Office Manager for 20 years. After Savage closed, he then went to work for Step/Bims (Supportive Training and Employment Project and Bayou Industrial Maintenance) for 22 years as an instructor, and then as Executive Director. While there he earned a Business Management degree from the University of Phoenix. After retiring from Step/Bims he went to work with the St. Mary Parish School Board as a substitute teacher for two years, and then as a Para Professional with special needs children at Patterson High School until September 2017.

O Jay was a member of Holy Cross Church, where he worked for the church, served as the president of Holy Cross PTO, and was a member of the School Board. He was also a religion teacher for both Holy Cross and Sacred Heart Catholic churches. With his wife, he served as a CYO sponsor, chaperoned religious youth retreats, worked for family weekends and marriage encounter, and a counselor for couples who wished to be married in the church. He was a loving father who was there for all events involving his girls.

During his career, he was involved with the LA Transportation Association, supported Employment Network, and Council on Aging. He was a past member of the St. Mary Association for Mental Health Issues, as well as the LA Rehabilitation Association. He was a charter member of the Krewe of Adonis for many years.

O Jay loved people and was happiest when talking with others. He could remember birthdays of all his extended family and held the family history. Anyone wanting to know about the family history went to him. He was also the life of the party and kept everyone laughing. He held his friends dear and touched many lives.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Shepherd Barbier; daughters, Michelle McDaniel and her husband, Chuck McDaniel, Danielle Marino and her husband, Carlo Marino III, and Kristina Estay; grandchildrren, Dylan Holtzclaw, Darrian Holtzclaw, Cody Marino, Ben Marino, Alexis Estay, Josie Estay, Zoie Estay, Brigett Taylor, Luke McDaniel and Matt McDaniel; and two great-grandchildren.

O Jay is survived by his sister, Jeanette Clements of Franklin; two half-sisters, Juanita Vaughn and Shirley Miller, both of Morgan City; one brother, Emile Barbier and his wife Carolyn; one half-brother, Gerald Barbier; sisters-in-law, Maxine Theriot Barbier, Geraldine Landry Barbier and Connie Siracusa Barbier; and many nieces and nephews.

O Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Ledet Barbier and Elves P. Barbier; in-laws, Albert A. and Gertrude Boudreaux Shepherd; his sisters, Gloria Delaune, Melba Wilson and Sherry Brennan; brothers, E.P. “Sneak” Barbier, Whitney Barbier and Maurice “Moe” Barbier; and brothers-in-law, Russell Delaune, Dewey Wilson, Ronnie Brennan and Releigh “Doc” Clements.

O Jay was born into a loving family, all of whom were there for him in his time of need. We thank all of our family, friends, and those who cared for him in his final months including Journey Hospice who gave him tender and loving care.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Holtzclaw, Cody Marino, Ben Marino, Carlo Marino, Chuck McDaniel and John Brennan.

Visitation will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Following Mass, O Jay will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home has been entrusted with the handling of the services.