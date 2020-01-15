NELLIE JANICE RAMBIN CLARK

Dallas, Texas.

Following a brief illness, Nell peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on November 23rd. Nell was 87.

Nell was a native of Rambin, Louisiana. After graduating from Pelican High School she attended Northwestern College in Natchitoches. After marrying Fred Clark of Coushatta, Louisiana in 1954, they moved to Texas. They had a daughter while in Llano and then two sons while in Fort Stockton. From there, Fred’s career took the family to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where they raised their children through high school. Nell had near perfect attendance at dance recitals, swim meets, little league games, school functions, track meets, football and basketball games all the while making her home especially welcoming. After Baton Rouge, Nell and Fred moved to Franklin, Louisiana where her volunteer activities included reading to children at the library. She was active in the church there and made many dear friends including Carolyn and Bobby Judice and the late Levy Wells. From there it was on to Natchitoches where she then began treating many of Fred’s students to home-cooked meals often served with a little gentle advice on behavior and table manners. She was known for her outstanding cooking, baking, canning, sewing, smocking, quilting and her love of rock and roll music.

Nell was a lifelong Roman Catholic. She attended mass regularly and found particular comfort in reciting the rosary every evening. Nell always put the needs of others before her own.

She is survived by her faithful husband of sixty-five years Fred Yarbrough Clark, her three children, Rebecca and her husband Jerry Arivett of Arlington, Texas, Joseph Finley and his wife Catherine of Beaumont, Texas, and Richard Neal and his wife Carmen of Madisonville, Louisiana and brother-in-law John Chamberlin of Pelican, Louisiana.

Her grandchildren are Joshua and Robin Arivett of Tyler, Texas, Madeleine and her husband Ryan Aldridge of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Alexandra Elisa Clark of New Orleans, Louisiana, Richard Neal Clark, 2nd also of New Orleans, and Mary Catherine Clark and her fiancé Conrad Anderson of Birmingham, Alabama. Great grandchildren are Adaleigh and Jack Arivett. She also left behind dozens of nieces and nephews that fondly remember her kindness and humor.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. Lee Rambin and Seawillow Flores Rambin, and three brothers and nine sisters: William and Margie Rambin, Earl and Irene Rambin, Earl and Myrtle Smith, Floyd and Eleanor Rambin, Hoyle and Ginnie Ruth McWinney, George and Sammie Shipman (Falls), J.L. and Seawillow Shoalmire, Earnest and Marie Goodwin, James and Ramona Guillory, Stan and Mamie Calmes, Gerald and Jeanette Rambin and Jeanine Chamberlin. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law William E. Clark, Jr. and his wife.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pelican, Louisiana on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Association, 360 Fishing Ground Road, Pelican, Louisiana 71063.