NELDA ROGERS LANDRY

January 22, 1931 – October 13, 2020

Nelda Landry Rogers passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, slipping peacefully away into eternity.

Nelda was born in Jeanerette on January 22, 1931, the youngest of five children born to Sylvain and Lucy Landry. She was a 39 year resident of Franklin. Some of her favorite pastimes were gardening, listening to music, playing bingo, and spending time with family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her six children, Debra Hebert and her husband Royal, Peggy Tyler and her husband Tim, Stephanie Rhodes, Mark Rogers and his wife Doris, Denise Gault and her husband David, and Chris Rogers and his wife Earlene; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold P. Rogers; her daughter, Jennifer Franks; one grandson, Mark Rogers; her parents, Sylvain Landry and Lucy Decoux Landry; two brothers, Allen Landry and Paul Landry; two sisters, Mildred Martin and Ethel Daigle; and her in-laws, Cyrus Rogers and Emily Lormand Rogers.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin during a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the services she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Franklin Cemetery. Father Peter Emusa will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 1:00 p.m., led by Lynette Carlan and Cathy Lamaison.

Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Tyler Jr., Timothy Rogers, Kirk Rogers, Danny Schexnider, Jarred Billiot, Richard Holmes, and Jeremy Tyler. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Rogers and Chris Rogers.

