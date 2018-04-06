Mickey Earl Cubbedge passed away on Easter Sunday, April 1st, 2018 at the University Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana, after complications from his battle with cancer. He was 61.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the TWIN CITY GOSPEL TEMPLE, 215 Canton St., in Berwick, Louisiana. The Rev. Charley F. Driskill will officiate. Following the Memorial Service, family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life event at Lake End Park – North Pavilion, 2300 LA-70 in Morgan City. All are welcome.

A native of Berwick, Mickey grew up in and around the bayous. He was an avid sportsman who loved to fish, crab and crawfish every chance he had. When he wasn’t out working as an expertly skilled sandblaster and painter, he could be found out on the water or at home with his children and grandchildren, boiling crawfish and enjoying a cold one. He could also be found shaking the sawdust out his hair after a day of milling slabs with his lifelong friend, Donnie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Marguerite Cubbedge; and three sisters, Martha, Diane and Brenda Cubbedge.

Mickey is survived by his beloved children, daughter Hope and her husband, Adner Laboy, son Mickey Earl Cubbedge Jr., and daughter Kristin Cubbedge, and their mother, Linda. He is also survived by three brothers, Wallace “Bubsy” Cubbedge and his wife Sharon, Gale Cubbedge and his wife Angela, and Jody Cubbedge; five sisters, Deborah Morrison and her husband, Freddie, Lena Manley and her husband Cy, Pamela Reed, Sue Cubbedge and Wanda Cubbedge; four grandchildren, Kayla, Adner Jr., Angelo and Julian; as well as many, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to help with final expenses. A fund has been set up via https://www.youcaring.com/mickeycubbedge-1153616.