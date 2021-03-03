Michael James “M. J.” Brown, 61, a resident of Franklin (St. Joseph Area), La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed from 12:30 p.m. until funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). His brother, Minister Paul Brown, will officiate. Michael will be laid to rest with full military honors in the Macedonia Church Cemetery in Ashton, La.

Michael was a retired veteran of the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge.

Memories of Michael will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Dartanius (Cheryl) Washington of Baton Rouge, La., Andre Brown, Brandon Brown, Ebonie Brown all of Franklin, La., Candace Brown of Houston, TX and Brittany Brown of Tucson, AZ; mother, Elizabeth Brown of St. Joseph, La.; five brothers, Edmond Ray (Joydell) Roberson of Baldwin, La., Issac Brown, Jr., of Orange, TX, Kenneth (Marquella) Brown of Carencro, La., Clyde Brown, and Paul (Debra) Brown both of St. Joseph, La.; five grandchildren; his former wives, Linda Brown and Paula Brown and a host of relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, and three brothers.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Jeanerette-Franklin-Houma. Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.