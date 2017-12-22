October 14, 1916 - December 20, 2017

Mary Louise Lane Groves, 101, a resident of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Harrison Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary was born Oct. 14, 1916, in Clifton, Texas, the daughter of James Grover Lane and Winnie Florence Cooksey.

Mary was very involved in her community; she was on the board of the Hephaestus Mardi Gras Krewe. She was also a part of the Morgan City Garden Club, the Art Guild, and Community Concert. She was also a parishioner and very involved at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary was very talented, through her life she obtained many jobs and hobbies; she was an artist, a secretary, a great cook, and she also co-owned her own flower shop.

Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Ann Groves Lallande of North Richard Hills, Texas; seven grandchildren, Trisha Ellis, Michael Ellis, James Lellande, Kerry Lellande, Heather Baldwin, Lori Alestoc and husband Shone, and John Lellande and spouse Amanda; 13 great-grandchildren; Rafael and Raquel Bases, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick Groves; one daughter, Mary Michael Bush; three sisters; and two brothers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Wilfredo Decal officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services; following the services, Mary will be laid to rest at Morgan City Cemetery.